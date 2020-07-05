GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Feeling like you just can't do one more thing? You're not alone.
An online survey conducted by Ipsos found 45% of Americans are feeling burn out from working at home, adjusting to a new way of life and the stress of protecting their loved ones from the deadly coronavirus.
And if you're a woman, you're almost twice as likely to suffer.
Beth Benatti Kennedy is an expert on resiliency and burnout and tells us why burn out is affecting women more during the COVID-19 crises and what they can do to avoid it.
SIGNS OF BURNOUT
- Anxiety
- Low mood
- Irritability
- Disengagement
- Exhaustion
