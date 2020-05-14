How to combat work-from-home burnout

There are many different reasons why this is a challenging time for many, here are 5 simple steps you can take to cope.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many Michiganders continue to work from home, and it’s not getting any easier for a lot of people -- as feelings of exhaustion and stress persist.

There are many different reasons why this is a challenging time for many, including change, the unknown, and all of our worlds colliding at home.

Amy Ritsema, the co-owner of OnSite Wellness, gave these five tips for work-life integration.

Set your schedule: Have boundaries around your personal and work life. That means planning a “stop time” each day, and if you can, avoid working on your weekend.

Build in breaks: Don’t plan ZOOM meetings back to back, take your lunch, and spend time with your family.

Make lists: This keeps you on task, but be realistic about what you can get done in a day.

Get moving: If you can’t get outside, do something inside. But just a walk around the block can really help your mental well-being.

Stick to a routine: Make sure you’re getting good sleep, and eating healthy, as much as you can.

Ritsema also encourages people to be emphatic, as everyone's experiences are different.

“We're all in the same storm, but we're all in different boats and everybody's dealing with this differently,” Ritsema said. “Some people are handling it well, some people are not handling it well. Some people are single and home alone. Some people are with their families and that's challenging as well. Some are thrilled and loving being home together as a family, and other families might be really struggling.”

When people do get back to work Ritsema encourages employers to think beyond physical health, and prioritize workers’ mental and financial well-being, as well.

