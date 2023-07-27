Wabasis Beach closed due to high levels of E. coli contamination

Health officials hope the beach will reopen by the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Wabasis Beach in northern Kent County has tested positive for E. Coli contamination and was closed until further testing has been completed.

Officials with the Kent County Health Department says testing was first done on Tuesday and will be tested again tomorrow to see if there's been improvement.

Rusty Flewelling serves as a supervising sanitarian for Kent County and says the water could clear up on its own in a day or two.

"The sunlight can help. Rain can help, wind can help," said Flewelling. "We will have samples back [Friday] morning and know whether or not we'll be able to open it before the weekend."

That's good news for vacationers at the local campsite and cottages near the lake.

Health officials warn humans can present flu-like symptoms if they contract it. It can also be a deadly bacteria for some people. The most common symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting.

Flewelling says Wabasis Lake is one of four county-owned park beaches throughout the summer.

The state of Michigan estimates that roughly half of its rivers and streams exceed the Total Body Contact E. coli standard.

Your local health department is also a good source for information. To stay up to date on beach conditions in your neighborhood, you can visit the state's Beach Guard website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.