November is American Diabetes Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every year the American Diabetes Association and community comes together to raise awareness about diabetes in the U.S.

Millions of people are at risk. Nurse Practitioner Susan Owen with Mercy Health Physician Partners Diabetes & Endocrine Center sat down with 13 ON YOUR SIDE to discuss diabetes and preventative care. She explained that one-in-three people are prediabetic, and therefore at a higher risk of developing diabetes.

Nurse Owen also explained that during the time of being prediabetic, people have the opportunity to turn their health around through diet and exercise.

