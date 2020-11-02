ALLEGAN, Mich. — National Condom Day is on Valentine's Day, and the Allegan County Health Department encourages individuals to use the day as a conversation starter with partners to discuss sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy.

The health department said getting comfortable about talking about safe sex and using condoms is one of the best ways people can take care of their health—and their partner's, especially with the rise of reported STDs in Michigan.

In 2018, Michigan reported 51,256 of Chlamydia, 16,922 cases of Gonorrhea, and 1,707 cases of Syphilis, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

To combat the spread of STDs, Ottawa County created the Wear One Campaign. The campaign serves 40 Michigan counties, including Allegan.

The Wear One campaign came to Allegan County in 2016 to increase free condom availability and awareness, and promote condom use.

The Allegan County Health Department recommends that everyone—even if they are using condoms—should be regularly screened for STDs and HIV.

Free condoms are available at participating Allegan County locations or can be ordered by mail.

For a list of participating locations, visit the Ottawa County Reproductive Health page.

For more information visit the National Condom Day website.

