New drive-thru medical center coming to West Michigan, boasting low wait times and costs

HealthBar, a Grand Rapids-based healthcare facility, is opening new drive-thru medical centers on Tuesday. They advertise an average of 10-minute-long wait times compared to the average 55-to-70-minute wait at urgent care clinics, as well as lower costs than their competitors.

The drive thrus are located at 412 Fuller Avenue NE in Grand Rapids and 12274 James Street in Holland. Their services, starting July 6, include:

General Nurse Practitioner Assessment

Minor Injury & Illness Care

Rapid Flu A+B Test

Rapid Strep A Test

Rapid Urinalysis Test

COVID Rapid & PCR Testing

AditxtScore Immunity Test

Brainscope™ Head-Injury/Concussion Assessment

15 Panel Saliva Drug Testing

HealthBar will also continue to offer COVID-19 rapid antigen testing, which provides results in around 15 minutes, to lab PCR and saliva tests, with results available in one to three days.

“We continue to hear from businesses across the about rising healthcare costs and decreased health outcomes which lead to decreased productivity and challenges recruiting and retaining employees,” stated HealthBar founder and CEO Nathan Baar.

“With our Healthcare Partnership Program, we are removing barriers to better decisions, providing acute injury and illness care, and working directly with employees through individualized care management.”

No appointments are necessary, and the program works on a first come, first-serve basis. They’re open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both locations will expand their service times soon. To learn more, go to their website here.

