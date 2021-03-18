Tantrums: Why do kids have them and what should parents do about it?

Tantrums can be so embarrassing for parents. Dr. Beurkens shares tips on how to handle them.

March is Parenting Awareness Month in Michigan so holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens is back with helpful insights.

Tantrums are something that can be challenging for so many parents. So why do kids do this and how should we respond?

"Tantrums happen when a child's uncomfortable feelings are bigger than they can manage," explained Dr. Beurkens. "It's normal and expected for young children to tantrum, so don't take it personally."

Easier said than done. Remind yourself to "stay calm and respond with empathy," recommends Dr. Beurkens.

She suggests reducing stimulation and staying with them until they calm again.

For more insights like these, watch the segment and visit Dr. Beurkens website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.