Healthy foods store owner aims to share his health journey with others

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Eric Sobczak was worried about the future.

"I really was at a point where my life was at risk," he says.

At nearly 400 pounds, his doctor told him he had Type-2 diabetes. Dedicated to learn more about health, in 15 months he lost 165 pounds and reversed the diabetes diagnosis.

"So I kind of felt like I had this responsibility," Sobczak explains. "The universe had given me this gift of the insight in regards to really understanding your weight, controlling your weight and the foods that you ate."

And that's where the idea for his store, Healthy Done Better in Norton Shores, came from.

Sobczak refers to it as a healthy food store and not a health food store. The difference, he says, is at a health food store, you will find supplements to your diet.

"We on the other hand are about giving people foods, and only to a very limited degree, providing some supplements in what we offer," he says.

The store has been open for a month, and was a challenge in the middle of the pandemic. But customers are still enjoying what Sobczak has to offer.

"The people that we do have come in are just totally excited by the space," says Sobczak. "There's so many interesting things we're doing, from milling oats in the space, growing our own micro greens in the space."

Despite the struggle, he feels proud to make a positive impact on his community.

"I think there's a lot of things here that will make their life better and can really help them get where they want to be," says Sobczak.

To learn more about the story behind Healthy Done Better, you can visit the store's website.

