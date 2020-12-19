High school athletic programs unsure about how COVID testing will work

The MHSAA said in a press release more details about the testing program will come from the MDHHS.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While high school football is back on, it comes with many questions.

"We're just looking for more guidance in terms of the rapid tests," says Cary Harger, the head coach at Oakridge High School.

The MHSAA says the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will provide rapid COVID-19 tests to allow the season to continue. But Harger says he's still unclear on how that will work.

"Whos paying for the tests? I guess it comes from the health department," says Harger. "When are we getting them? Somebody said they'd be available in January. I said, well, we're going to get tested right before the game?"

Forest Hills Eastern athletic director Ben Sherman has similar questions.

"We don't know if that's once a day, every week, or that it might just be at some point leading up to that week's competition," says Sherman.

And it's still up in the air about what happens if someone does test positive. Harger says a player testing positive the day of the game would likely have already exposed their teammates to the virus.

"If somebody's positive, we've practiced for two weeks and cant play the game?" asks Harger. "I don't know. Its kind of the old it is what it is."

Both he and Sherman agree, despite the challenges, they'll make sure their players get the chance to finish out the season like they hoped.

"We'll make our adjustments where we need to and try to facilitate whatever those needs are," says Sherman.

The MHSAA said in a press release more details about the testing program will come from the MDHHS.

