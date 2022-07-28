76-year-old dies following serious crash in Allegan County

Deputies arrived on scene and found Thomas Tamandl, 76, of South Haven, upside down in the river and submerged in water.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 76-year-old man has died due to injuries he sustained after a crash in Allegan County Thursday morning.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on 21st Street, south of 102nd Avenue in Otsego Township.

When deputies arrived on scene they say they found Thomas Tamandl, 76, of South Haven, upside down in the river and submerged in water.

Emergency crews were able to get him out of his vehicle and he was transported to Borgess Hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to those injuries.

