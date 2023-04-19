Motorized bicyclist killed in crash in Kentwood

A motorized bicyclist is dead after being hit by a truck near the intersection of Nancy Street and S. Division Ave in Kentwood.

WYOMING, Mich. — Kentwood Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorized bicyclist and a truck on Wednesday.

The crash occurred a little before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Nancy Street and S Division Ave.

A silver pickup truck traveling northbound on S. Division Ave and hit a motorized bicyclist killing him, Kentwood Police say.

The man hit by the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no other injuries from the crash.

The man killed in the crash is yet to be identified.

The Kentwood Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.