Early morning crash on US-131 kills Grand Rapids man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on southbound US-131 that happened early Tuesday morning.

A 36-year-old man from Grand Rapids died after losing control of his car and hitting the median wall of the freeway, according to an initial investigation by MSP.

Troopers say that the man was partially ejected from his car and was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police believe that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at (616) 866-4411.

