Comstock Park man arrested in Wexford Co. as part of 'coordinated check fraud enterprise'

COMSTOCK, Mich. — A man from Comstock Park was arrested by Michigan State Police (MSP) Thursday for his involvement in what police say is a coordinated check fraud enterprise.

Nathaniel Wayne Street, 25, was arrested at the 4Front Credit Union in Haring Township after attempting to cash a fraudulent check worth $4,915.80, police say.

Street told police he was recruited by two men driving a silver Kia with a Florida license plate.

Police say they learned that Street was successful in cashing several other checks in the Petoskey area. The men provided Street $700 for each of the checks cashed.

The suspect has been lodged in the Wexford County Jail and arraigned on one charge of uttering and publishing.

His next court appearance is Jan. 3, 2023.

