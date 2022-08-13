WYOMING, Mich — Police in Wyoming are asking drivers to avoid the area of Division Avenue and 28th Street after a crash involving a pedestrian.
We're told the a driver struck a pedestrian leaving them seriously injured around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.
No word on if the driver of the car was injured in the crash.
Both Eastbound and Westbound lanes of 28th street are currently closed at Division Avenue.
RELATED: Seven new charges added for Michigan driver accused in deadly Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour crash
Police are still on scene investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.