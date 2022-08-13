Both Eastbound and Westbound lanes of 28th street are currently closed at Division Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WYOMING, Mich — Police in Wyoming are asking drivers to avoid the area of Division Avenue and 28th Street after a crash involving a pedestrian.

We're told the a driver struck a pedestrian leaving them seriously injured around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

No word on if the driver of the car was injured in the crash.

Both Eastbound and Westbound lanes of 28th street are currently closed at Division Avenue.

Police are still on scene investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.