Pedestrian seriously injured after 28th Street crash

Both Eastbound and Westbound lanes of 28th street are currently closed at Division Avenue.

WYOMING, Mich — Police in Wyoming are asking drivers to avoid the area of Division Avenue and 28th Street after a crash involving a pedestrian.

We're told the a driver struck a pedestrian leaving them seriously injured around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

No word on if the driver of the car was injured in the crash.

Police in Wyoming are investigating after a serious crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 28th and Division.

Both Eastbound and Westbound lanes of 28th street are currently closed at Division Avenue.

Police are still on scene investigating. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.  

