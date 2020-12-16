x
Extradition delayed for Wisconsin man charged in kidnap plot

Brian Higgins was allegedly part of a crew conducting surveillance of the governor’s vacation home for the kidnapping plot.
In this photo released by the Columbia County Sheriffs Department, Brian Higgins is shown. Higgins, a 51-year-old man charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was released Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, from a Wisconsin jail after posting $10,000 cash bail. Authorities allege Higgins, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., was part of a crew conducting surveillance for the kidnapping plot. Higgins was the eighth person charged in the plot. (Columbia County Sheriffs Department via AP)

PORTAGE, Wis. — A judge has ruled a Wisconsin man accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be extradited to Michigan, but he will be given a chance to appeal first. 

Brian Higgins was allegedly part of a crew conducting surveillance of the governor’s vacation home for the kidnapping plot. He's charged with material support of an act of terrorism. 

A Columbia County judge rejected the defense argument that the Michigan extradition order should not be granted, arguing that Whitmer has a conflict of interest because she's the victim. 

Higgins is jailed in Columbia County, Wisconsin, until the appeal is decided. 

