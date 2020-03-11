Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed man in Allegan County

It happened at a home near 130th Avenue and 30th Street in Monterey Township.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Allegan County are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man in Monterey Township Monday night.

According to a press release from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before midnight at a home near 130th Avenue and 30th Street.

Officers arrived to the home a short time after dispatch was notified of the shooting. They were told by people at the house that someone visiting shot one of the residents outside and fled the area.

The victim, only identified as a man, was found in the driveway suffering from fatal injuries.

Officers obtained information about the suspect and a suspect vehicle, sharing that with other agencies in the area to keep a look out. The sheriff's office did not provide media with a description.

At this time, the sheriff's office said the subject has not been located.

"This is an ongoing investigation and we are very early in the process," the sheriff's office said in the press release. "It does not appear at this time that the general public is in any danger; however, we are actively trying to locate the suspect that was identified."

Further information regarding the victim and suspect will be released as it becomes available.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, Gun Lake Tribal Police, Hopkins Area Fire Dept. and Wayland Area EMS.

