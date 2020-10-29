Gun Lake Tribe donates $500K of CARES Act funds to local schools, county

The funds will be divided up across 11 local schools.

The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (Gun Lake Tribe) announced Thursday it is donating its CARES Act dollars to area schools and toward an Allegan County mobile vaccination unit.

“We are happy to provide our friends and neighbors with additional funding during these very difficult times,” said Bob Peters, Chairman. “The mobile vaccination unit will play an important role in getting our community back to normal, but in the meantime helping to keep our local schoolteachers and students safe is the next best thing.”

The Tribal Council decided to forego the $500,000 in federal funds and instead distribute $25,000 each to eleven different school districts.

Allegan County will also receive $225,000 to purchase the mobile vaccination unit to help provide residents with a vaccine once it's available.

“The donation of the Mobile Clinic serves as another example of the support the Gun Lake Tribe provides for the overall Allegan County community. The Mobile Clinic will be an instrumental tool to help bring various public health services closer to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and long after,” Robert J. Sarro, Allegan County Administrator said in a press release.

The school donations are meant to help with things like expanding broadband capacity, air filtration equipment, development of online curriculum and other aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on education.

The funds are going to Allegan AESA, Allegan Public Schools, Fennville Public Schools, Glenn Public School, Hamilton Public Schools, Hopkins Public Schools, Martin Public Schools, Otsego Public Schools, Plainwell Community Schools, Saugatuck Public Schools and Wayland Union Schools.

