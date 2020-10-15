$500,000 given to Kent County community violence prevention grants program

Grants between $5,000 and $150,000 will be awarded by a selection committee

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday that $500,000 of CARES Act funding has recently been allocated to community violence prevention grants. The funding will be used in an effort to prevent the increasing rates of violence in Kent County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen a rise in violent crime throughout the County since the start of the pandemic,” said Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young. “We need to work together as a community on prevention and education initiatives that can help reduce the incidents that result in violence.”

The grant program is being administered by Heart of West Michigan United Way. It will assist nonprofits in “preventing violent behaviors from occurring, stopping the progression of violence, and rehabilitating individuals with established violent behavior,” a news release from Kent County reads.

To receive a grant, applicants must meet the following criteria, as provided by the county:

Be a 501(c)(3) based in Kent County

Been in existence for at least one year

Deliver all programming in Kent County

Comply with all applicable state and federal laws

Provide a written summary of the project and its outcomes in January 2021

Grants between $5,000 and $150,000 will be awarded by a selection committee made up of Kent County leaders, law enforcement and community members.

Grant applications are due to Heart of West Michigan United Way by Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 12 p.m. All funds must be expended by Dec. 15, 2020, in accordance with federal requirements. Applications can be submitted here.

“Ensuring we have a safe community is a fundamental role of government. However, we alone cannot solve the spike in violent crimes that is occurring because of COVID-19,” said Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Mandy Bolter. “It was a priority for the Board to support local, grassroots programs that are working to make our communities safe for all.”

