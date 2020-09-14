Man arraigned after allegedly running over, killing 19-year-old in Wyoming

28-year-old Adam James Grego is facing a felony charge of failure to stop at a scene of an accident resulting in death.

WYOMING, Mich. — A man was officially arraigned Monday morning and is facing charges after allegedly running over and killing a 19-year-old early Sunday morning.

According to Wyoming Police, the incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Whiting Street SW.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the incident, but they say a group of men on foot in an alley got into a conflict with a man in a truck. The conflict led to shots being fired and a 19-year-old getting run over by the truck. The young man died at the scene from the injuries he sustained when he was run over.

Police say no one is believed to have been struck by the shots that were fired. The driver of the truck fled the scene but was later found and taken into custody.

Wyoming Police Captain James Maguffee confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE Monday that 28-year-old Adam James Grego was the driver of the truck. He is now facing a felony charge of failure to stop at a scene of an accident resulting in death.

