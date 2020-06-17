Prosecutor: Security guard, patient killed by hospital guard

The patient was a former Western Michigan football player.

MUNSTER, Ind. — A retired sheriff’s deputy and psychiatric patient at an Indiana hospital who were involved in a struggle were both killed when another security guard opened fire on the patient.

Authorities initially said the patient at Community Hospital in Munster, identified by the Lake County coroner’s office as 22-year-old Jamal Williams of Lansing, Illinois, disarmed and fatally shot 59-year-old Ryan Askew and was then killed by the second security guard.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Benny Freeman, another retired Lake County deputy working security at the hospital, opened fire after Askew begged Freeman to shoot as Williams was choking him to near unconsciousness.

The gunfire caused the deaths of both men.

Williams was a former Western Michigan University football player. He played football for the Broncos from 2017 to 2019 and recently graduated.

