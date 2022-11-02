Court finds suspect incompetent to stand trial for murder of his 2-year-old daughter

62A District Court in Wyoming says Seninta Parks is not competent to stand trial for the murder of his daughter after completing a mental competency exam.

WYOMING, Mich. — The 62A District Court in Wyoming has determined a man accused of shooting and killing his daughter is incompetent to stand trial.

The determination was made after Seninta Parks, 26, took a mental competency exam, which was ordered in April by a judge at the court.

Parks is accused of murdering his 2-year-old daughter, Khalise, in February. Police say they received a call of shots fired at a home on the 2400 block of Meyer Avenue SW.

When arriving police said they found the 2-year-old girl dead with a gunshot wound. They also say they found the suspect with a gunshot wound deemed to be self-inflicted.

Witnesses who lived below the suspect heard gunshots and found a fired projectile that came through the ceiling of their home, police say.

There was also said to have been another person in the home at the time of the incident, but police don't believe they were involved.

Parks faces open murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing death, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

If convicted, open murder and discharging a firearm in a building causing death both carry sentences up to life in prison.

The 62A District Court says there will be a review of Park's mental state in 90 days on September 15th, 2022.

