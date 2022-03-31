Judge orders competency exam for man charged in fatal shooting of his 2-year-old daughter

After the hearing Wednesday, families of those connected to the victim and suspect got into a fight in the parking lot, authorities said.

WYOMING, Mich — A judge has ordered a man accused of shooting and killing his daughter to undergo a mental competency exam.

Seninta Parks, 26, is charged in the fatal shooting of his daughter, 2-year-old Khalise.

Parks will be back in court in the next few months, once mental health professionals complete the exam.

After the hearing on Wednesday, there was a fight in the parking lot of Wyoming's 62A District Court after the families learned court had been adjourned.

Two people were arrested and now face disorderly conduct charges.

Parks faces open murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing death, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

Open murder and discharging a firearm in a building causing death both carry sentences up to life in prison if convicted.

Court documents show that the suspect was in the same room as the child, who had the fatal gunshot wound. The suspect also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound which was deemed to be self-inflicted.

Witnesses who lived below the suspect's apartment heard gunshots and found a fired projectile that came through the ceiling of their home.

One other person was present in the home at the time of the shooting and did not appear to be involved in the incident.

The suspect has a history of violent crime and was on parole at the time of the fatal shooting.

The Michigan Department of Correction's (MDOC) website shows Parks was sentenced for Armed Robbery in Grand Rapids in 2013. He was charged when he was 16 and he was paroled in January 2019.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.