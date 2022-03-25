Gov. Whitmer appoints Wyoming Director of Public Safety to MCOLES

Chief Koster has served as the Director of Public Safety in Wyoming since 2018 and has 26 years of experience with the department.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Director of Public Safety, Chief Kim Koster, was appointed to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday.

Chief Koster will represent the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police on MCOLES for a three-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2025.

"I'm honored, obviously, to represent the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, especially on the west side of the state, we work really closely together. And so I know that a lot of our our goals align, and so to be representing so many wonderful chiefs, and what some of their goals are for their agencies," Chief Koster said in an interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

MCOLES provides leadership through setting professional standards in education, selection, employment, licensing and funding in law enforcement and criminal justice in both the public and private sectors.

"MCOLES plays a really important part in law enforcement in... the education, the recruitment and selection of police officers in the state of Michigan. You know, it's really important to our agency as well as other agencies in the state," Chief Koster said about her new appointment. "We continue to try to build relationships between our communities, and the police. And so making sure that we select candidates, as police officers, that will serve in a capacity that really, you know, fosters that relationship is extremely important to us."

Chief Koster has 26 years of experience in a variety of roles in the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, beginning as a school resource and community policing officer and working her way through the ranks to become Director of Public Safety in 2018.

When asked if she thought her experience would help on the commission she said, "I think putting police officers on the street that are well-trained, well-versed in the topics of today... I think it's extremely important. So yeah, I think my experience in terms of providing leadership in those types of areas is going to be a benefit for sure."

Chief Koster is the first woman to hold the position of Wyoming Director of Public Safety in the history of the department.

"It really means a lot to me. As I look around, though, in the last few years, it's just awesome to see other females. You know, look at Deputy Chief Kristen Rogers over at Grand Rapids, Deputy Chief of admin in Grandville. You know, we have a female sheriff, Sheriff LaJoye-Young. I don't want to miss anybody," Chief Koster said.

"You know, we've just we've seen a lot of females take the opportunity and step up to leadership. And it's been incredible to have partners, female partners, I think we bring, you know, just like our male counterparts, we bring really unique skills and talents to the job. And I think it's important for people to look at a police force and see that it reflects them and I think that includes gender."

Chief Koster's appointment to MCOLES still needs to be confirmed by the State Senate before she can begin her new role on the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards. If confirmed, she will begin the commissioner job next week.

