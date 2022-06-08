x
80-year-old hospitalized with serious injuries following crash in Ottawa Co.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while detectives continue to investigate.
Credit: 13OYS

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A pin in crash in Ottawa County hospitalized one woman Wednesday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Investigation shows a Chrysler van was driving on 18th Avenue, crossing Chicago Drive, when a 23-year-old in a Dodge Ram box truck ignored the red light, crashing into the van.

The passenger of the van, an 80-year-old woman, was pinned in and needed to be extricated by fire personnel. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

