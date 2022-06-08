Border to Bridge runners continue rain or shine

13 ON YOUR SIDE caught up with the three West Michigan women running to the Mackinac Bridge as they passed through Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You’ll remember three women—Lieschen Jacobs, Becky Bravata and Liz Burnis—who came up with the Border to Bridge Run to raise money for breast cancer research.

Their journey started Saturday, June 4 at the Michigan-Indiana border.

13 ON YOUR SIDE caught up with them once they made it to Grand Rapids on Monday, and they say they’ve had some rainy days—and they don’t mind!

“Yeah, it’s actually perfect because it’s kind of cloudy and overcast and a little bit of rain. So, you just get that cool rain hitting on you and it’s really quite ideal. So, we’re feeling really good and thankful,” said Burnis as the three stood arm in arm.

During their stop in Grand Rapids, they were greeted by a group of supporters and sponsors, including their lead sponsor SunMed out of Walker.

The women met in the running group Run Caledonia Run, which meets regularly for group runs. They came up with the plan for the Border to Bridge Run during the pandemic as they brainstormed running events that could support a good cause.

For the past year, they've been training with two 40-mile runs each weekend.

They’ve already raised some $15,000 are still fundraising through the end of their run Saturday, when they’re planning to reach the Mackinac Bridge.

100% of proceeds will benefit breast cancer research at the Van Andel Institute.

