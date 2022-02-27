Ionia Co. stabbing leaves one dead

A man called 911, stating he stabbed another man in self defense, who succumbed to his injuries inside the residence.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — One man is dead after a stabbing in Ionia, the County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 7:26 Sunday night, Deputies were called to a residence in the 200 block of Phillip Court. The man called 911, saying he had stabbed another man in the house out of self defense, police said.

The man succumbed to his injuries on the scene despite life-saving interventions by first responders.

The man who called the Sheriff's Office is fully cooperative with officers, police said. There is no danger to the public at this time.

