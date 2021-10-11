Two legendary rock bands coming to Grand Rapids in May

Included in their 40-concert circuit is a stop at Van Andel Arena on May 4. Tickets will be on sale as soon as Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Legendary rock band Journey announced they are headed to Grand Rapids on their Freedom Tour 2022, featuring special guest band Toto.

The band famous for chart-topping hits like "Don't Stop Believin," "Any Way You Want It," and more will set off on a nationwide tour starting in February and ending in May.

Included in their 40-concert circuit is a stop at Van Andel Arena on May 4. Tickets will be on sale as soon as Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available here.

