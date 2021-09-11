Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety reveals new info about events leading up to and during deadly standoff

Authorities were already looking for the suspect in connection with the shooting of his ex-girlfriend's sister when the standoff began.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety held a press conference Thursday that revealed new details about a deadly standoff in Kalamazoo earlier this week.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Alex Rawls, of Kalamazoo, was found dead after the lengthy standoff. Police say Rawls had an extensive criminal history.

Police say the standoff was preempted by a domestic violence incident on Oct. 24, when authorities said Rawls had physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Then on Monday, police say Rawls went to a residence looking for his ex-girlfriend. A woman identified as the sister of Rawls' ex-girlfriend answered the door, saw that Rawls was carrying a gun and closed the door. Police say Rawls then opened fire and shot the woman in the back five times. Rawls fired an additional 17 rounds into the home, according to police.

The woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say that while the woman and Rawls' ex-girlfriend were at the hospital, Rawls called the ex-girlfriend and threatened to shoot her and place the hospital on lockdown.

Police also received reports that Rawls said he "wanted to shoot it out with the police."

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, police say the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office issued multiple felony warrants for Rawls, including assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearm and possession of a firearm.

On Monday, Nov. 8, police were able to successfully track Rawls to the residence in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue in Kalamazoo, where the standoff took place. Officers established a perimeter and asked the occupants to exit and surrender.

Police say two adults and two children exited the home at that time. One of the adults was the renter of the home, who told police that Rawls had been staying on their couch since Nov. 4 and was a friend of her boyfriend's.

Over a 16-hour period, Rawls opened fire on police and injured a deputy, who police say was struck with shattered glass from a windshield.

Police say they negotiated for several hours, including pleas from Rawls' family and friends, which were unsuccessful. Non-lethal chemical agents were used to force Rawls out of the home, but this was also unsuccessful.

Officers eventually used a tactic that involves removing support systems in the first floor of the home. Rawls fired at officers throughout this process. Police later used drone technology to locate Rawls and return fire. Rawls was struck by gunfire and then took his own life around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The house was demolished later Tuesday. Authorities say the owner of the home will be paid the market value of the home.

The family living in the home was given a temporary hotel stay while the standoff was active, and police are now working to find them a permanent residence. Police are also working to replace their belongings that were destroyed when the house was demolished.

Police say the deputy injured in the standoff is recovering.

