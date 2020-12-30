x
Kalamazoo officials investigating suspicious death of two individuals

The case remains under investigation.
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Tuesday, The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department was called to investigate a suspicious death of two individuals, which is believed to have occurred sometime after 9 p.m. on Monday.  

The case remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call silent observer at (269) 343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at (269) 488-8911.

