Home invasion suspect taken into custody after barricading himself inside Cascade Twp. home

Police say the suspect has been taking into custody without incident.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Officers from the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to a barricaded home invasion suspect in Cascade Township Saturday morning.

Police say the incident stemmed from a home invasion call in Plainfield Township around 5 a.m. Saturday. The homeowner was inside the home during the break-in and recognized the suspect's vehicle. The homeowner confronted the suspect and fled to a neighbor's house after a brief confrontation, police say.

The suspect fled the home in his vehicle at high rates of speed and police did not pursue him due to safety concerns. The suspect was later located traveling toward his home in the Alto area. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect fled and struck a police vehicle.

The suspect drove to his home in the 8800 block of Summerset Woods Drive SE and ran inside.

Police set up a perimeter around the home and specialty teams responded. The suspect was later taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

