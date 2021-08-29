1 dead, 2 injured after car crash near Cedar Springs

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Sunday night at the intersection of Algoma Avenue and 20 Mile Road in Solon Township.

A woman has died and two others have been hospitalized after a car crash near Cedar Springs Sunday.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Sunday night at the intersection of Algoma Avenue and 20 Mile Road in Solon Township.

The two car crash killed an elderly woman and hospitalized two others. Their conditions are not yet known.

Police say they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.