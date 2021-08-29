Woman airlifted after striking tree in Colfax Twp.

Police believe that her injuries are non-life-threatening at this time.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was airlifted to a hospital Sunday after crashing her vehicle into a tree in Mecosta County.

Police say the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. in Colfax Township. The woman was driving on 15 Mile Road when she left the roadway and struck a tree. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

She was transported to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment via Aeromed, and police believe that her injuries are non-life-threatening at this time.

It is unknown what caused the crash. Police say alcohol is not a factor.

