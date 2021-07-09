x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 killed after truck crashes into train in Allegan County

The driver of the truck, 26-year-old Jacob Johnson, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

One person is dead after crashing into a train on Friday afternoon in Allegan County.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on 108th Avenue, west of 56th Street in Lee Township.

The Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team says a CSX train was traveling northbound while a 2014 GMC Sierra traveled westbound. The GMC failed to yield to the train, causing the collision. 

The driver of the truck, 26-year-old Jacob Johnson of Warren, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.