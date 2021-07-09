1 killed after truck crashes into train in Allegan County

The driver of the truck, 26-year-old Jacob Johnson, was pronounced dead on the scene.

One person is dead after crashing into a train on Friday afternoon in Allegan County.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on 108th Avenue, west of 56th Street in Lee Township.

The Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team says a CSX train was traveling northbound while a 2014 GMC Sierra traveled westbound. The GMC failed to yield to the train, causing the collision.

The driver of the truck, 26-year-old Jacob Johnson of Warren, was pronounced dead on the scene.

