1 seriously injured, another critical after car rear-ends tractor

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a tractor that critically injured one person and seriously injured another Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to Gooding Street, just east of 24th Avenue, around 7 a.m. on reports of a car versus tractor crash.

Investigation on scene showed a Chevy Cruze, driven by a 40-year-old Coopersville woman, was traveling on Gooding Street when she rear-ended a tractor.

The woman was trapped in her car and later transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in that car was not injured.

The driver of the tractor, a 40-year-old Sparta man, was ejected during the crash and suffered critical injuries.

Both of their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating the crash but say speed appears to be a factor, as well as lack of lighting on the rear of the tractor.

