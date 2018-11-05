Crews are responding to another report that a driver may have hit the 100th Street Bridge over southbound U.S. 131., according to Kent County Dispatch.

The bridge has already been hit at least seven times this year. Earlier this week, an double wide, being transported on the freeway also got caught on the bridge.

MDOT plans to start work this fall create more clearance by removing concrete and asphalt.

US-131 SB at 100th St

Right Lane Blocked

Due to a Crash

Kent County



Wayne Burke

05/11/18

17:35

https://t.co/UtLhCVQXMI — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) May 11, 2018

Early reports from dispatch say that traffic is backed up to 68th Street. The entire 100th Street bridge will be replaced starting in 2020.

Traffic backed up for miles on 131 South after another truck hit 100th St. overpass in Byron Twp. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/YbYWezBKc1 — phildawsontv (@pmdawson) May 11, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM