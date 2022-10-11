17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Grand Rapids

The victim, a 17-year-old male, says the incident was at Cesar Chavez and Hall Street SW.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teen was shot in Grand Rapids around 11 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, says the incident was at Cesar Chavez and Hall Street SW.

Police say he was sent to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

