Teen charged as adult in murder of another teen in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy charged with shooting and killing another teen in Grand Rapids will stand trial.

Brandon Bechtold Jr. was charged as an adult in the death of 16-year-old Ja'Juan Webb.

During his preliminary hearing Monday morning, the court heard testimony from two witnesses. The judge found there was sufficient evidence and an intent to murder was shown.

Bechtold is being charged with open murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and felony firearms charges.

The shooting happened on July 4 while Webb was riding his bike with friends along Leonard Street.

There were multiple shots fired, and bullet casings were found on the road, according to police. Webb died from his injuries at the scene.

Later, Bechtold was arrested in another state and extradited to Grand Rapids.

A witness took the stand Monday morning, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE was unable to film him because he is a minor.

He says he was Webb's best friend.

He testified a car pulled up to them, someone inside asked, "Ain't that you, JJ?" and then he heard three or four shots fired from out of the car.

"Did you see in the car who it was that shot at you guys? Do you see that person in the court room here today? Can you identify that person for the judge please? Is he wearing a suit or jail greens? May the record reflect the witness has identified the defendant, Brandon Bechtold," said the prosecuting attorney.

The witness says he'd seen Bechtold walking down the street a few times and knew his name before the shooting.

A new court date has not yet been set.

