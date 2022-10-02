1973 picture in Grand Haven sparks nostalgia, joy for community

The photo was taken by Becky Wood's brother, Bob, that year when he was just 16 years old.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — What would you do if you found an amazing picture taken nearly five decades ago?

Well, for a Grand Haven woman, she's sharing it with the community in hopes it will spark wonderful memories.

It's a picture taken at the Grand Haven Pier 49 years ago, and since it's resurfaced, it has sparked an online conversation of memories and joy.

"I can't believe the response it's getting," said Grand Haven resident, Becky Wood. "Everybody thinks it's so awesome, and I think it's bringing back a lot of memories for people."

Becky Wood grew up on the east side of the state, but every summer, her parents would take her and her four brothers on vacation to Grand Haven.

"It was just like going home every summer," Wood said, "it was our favorite place to go."

She and her husband now live in Grand Haven full-time. And hanging in their home is a picture of kids jumping off the pier in 1973 (see below).

The photo was taken by Wood's brother, Bob, that year when he was just 16 years old.

"He's always loved photography, and down at the pier one day and he saw all these guys jumping off the pier and doing different things," said Wood, " and he thought it was fun so he started taking pictures."

When the other boys noticed him taking pictures, they all wanted to jump in at once.

"So they did," said Wood, "and he caught that awesome picture."

A picture that in the would win big the next year, in 1974.

"It was the Camera On America photo contest by Scholastic and there were over 10,000 entries that year and he won," said Wood.

Now, 49 years later, Becky and her brother thought, "wouldn't it be cool to put that picture up somewhere and see if people recognize themselves?"

So she posted in on a Grand Haven community Facebook page.

"And the next thing I know, I'm getting all these likes and people are saying that it's such a great picture and brings back so many memories," Wood said, "and I'm just glad that people are enjoying it!"

"I also love that people are noticing all kinds of little things like that all the kids in the picture have cut-off jeans on," Wood added, "because they weren't wearing swim suits which is the way everybody dressed back then."

Becky said she loves that people are not only enjoying it, but that they are also trying to recognize themselves or their friends in the picture. And even if it's not them, many have said they remember being there and living in that time.

"I think because we're living in such a crazy time, this picture reminds people of such a happy and carefree time," Wood said, "of just having fun and jumping off the pier."

