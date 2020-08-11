1 killed after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Van Buren County

A subject in the vehicle was dead when they got there, police said.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Almena Township.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and the Mattawan Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on County Road 375 at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies located an SUV that had collided with a tree. Police said the vehicle suffered catastrophic damage and caught fire. A subject in the vehicle was dead when they got there, police said.

It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The incident is now under investigation.

