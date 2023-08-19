2 dead, 1 in serious condition after crash in Ross Twp.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says drugs and speed are possible factors in the crash.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a traffic crash early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found that a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of M-89 and N. 40th St.

Both occupants of one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle is in serious, but stable condition.

Deputies say they believe drug and speed are possible factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and no names are being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

