2 drug take-back events taking place in Wyoming Saturday

Staff will be on hand to anonymously accept medications, including controlled substances, with no questions asked.

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming and Metro Health-University of Michigan Health will help households across the community dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications safely and properly on Saturday, April 24 as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

The partners are hosting two drive-thru drop-off sites for members of the community to bring unwanted prescriptions and over-the-counter medications. The sites will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Metro Health Hospital, 2122 Health Drive SW

Wyoming Department of Public Safety, 2300 DeHoop Avenue SW

Staff will be on hand to anonymously accept medications, including controlled substances, with no questions asked.

“The Drug Take Back Day event is near and dear to my heart,” said Wyoming Mayor Jack Poll. “During my career as a pharmacist, I saw the heartbreak that can occur when medication gets into the wrong hands. I encourage everyone to go through their medicine cabinets and bring any unwanted or expired medication to this event.”

The Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for community members to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

“I would encourage everyone to take a few minutes to clean out your medicine cabinets and bring your unneeded prescription drugs to be disposed of safely,” said Pete Haverkamp, Director of Pharmacy, Metro Health – University of Michigan Health. “Something this simple can make our homes and community safer and help fight the opioid epidemic."

There are four year-round SafeMeds drop-off sites in Wyoming, including the Department of Public Safety facility. Community members can drop off prescription and over-the-counter medications 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2300 DeHoop Avenue SW.

For more information about Wyoming’s National Take Back Day event and a list of SafeMeds drop-off sites, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.