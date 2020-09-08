2 snowmobilers win key decision in lawsuit against DNR

Audrey West says she was thrown into a river in Antrim County while her father, Randy West, was pinned under the snowmobile.

Two snowmobilers have won a key decision in a lawsuit over injuries in an incident with Michigan conservation officers.

They say two DNR officers were on snowmobiles on the same road but in the wrong direction.

The Michigan DNR claims it’s immune to liability. But negligent operation of a motor vehicle typically is an exception to immunity.

The appeals court says snowmobiles fit that exception because they could be expected to be operated on or along a road.

