20-year-old pleads no contest in deadly drunk driving crash on East Beltline

A 20-year-old pled no contest in a deadly crash last September on the East Beltline that killed one woman.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says Brian Parks, 20, plead no contest, meaning he accepts conviction in the case but does not admit guilt.

The crash happened after 8 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, in the intersection of Knapp Street NE & E Beltline Avenue NE.

Police say that Parks had a 0.199 blood alcohol content the night he hit and killed 54-year-old Clarissa Duran of New Mexico.

Witnesses told police that before the accident, Parks was driving recklessly, to the point where drivers had to pull off to the side of the road to avoid being hit, court documents say.

Damage to the cars showed that Parks had rear-ended Duran, which caused her to lose control, roll over and eject her, ultimately killing her.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, Parks was unaware of his location and he was very combative with officers. Police found a large, empty bottle of vodka on Parks' dashboard, and vodka splashed all over the inside of his car. Another empty alcohol bottle was found under the seat.

Parks was arrested on probable cause and his blood was taken, but results are still pending. He has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death.

Becker says Parks will be sentenced May 31, 2023.

