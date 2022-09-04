49507 Project to bring new murals to Grand Rapids

The art project aims to change the narrative about the city’s southside and reclaim the 49507 zip code.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s been a year since the 49507 Project launched in Grand Rapids.

The art project aims to change the narrative about the city’s southside and reclaim the zip code.

“Whether they're driving by, whether they do live here in the neighborhood for our children, or people just outside of the neighborhood, to show them who we are and what we're about," said Candy Isabel, project Manager for the Diatribe. “So, the joy, the love, the passion, the creativity that exists here in the neighborhood.”

The project began with murals from seven Black and brown artists featured on businesses owned by mostly people of color.

This year the work continues with eight new murals spread out over the eight business districts.

49507 Project 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Load A Spud on Madison Avenue has a blank wall outside that will soon feature a new mural as part of the 49507 Project.

"I mean art speaks to everyone. Young and old, so hopefully it attracts people to come see the art and when they see it get to taste Load A Spud,” said Eric Mondine, co-owner of Load A Spud.

Edwin Anderson, the artist behind the Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural at Campeau Park, will be creating the piece for Load A Spud.

“I grew up in the 49507 area so for me to be an artist in a community which I grew up in, it connects with me at the most and for myself,” Anderson said.

After more input from the community, Anderson will begin work on the mural in June.

“I want it to be able to tell a story, I want it to be able to extract emotions from the viewers,” Anderson said.

Meanwhile, you can view the seven completed pieces on a tour.

Each features a plaque with a QR code that takes viewers into a 3D map of the area on their phone. It also includes information about redlining and gentrification’s impact on the area.

“If it's up to us, we would cover every single block, every business, Black and brown owned business in the area until we until we see a difference in how the people outside of the neighborhood see us,” Isabel said.

The mission continues for the 49507 Project.

To learn more, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.