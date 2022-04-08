x
65-year-old extricated from vehicle, hospitalized after Crockery Twp. crash

Their injuries are unknown at this time.
Credit: WZZM

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person has been hospitalized after a crash in Crockery Township Friday afternoon. 

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland and M-231. Investigation on scene showed a 65-year-old Rockford resident was driving an SUV on Cleveland Street when they struck a box truck after ignoring a red light.

The driver of the SUV was extricated from their vehicle and transported to Mercy Hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

The driver of the box truck, a 31-year-old Grandville resident, was uninjured. 

The crash remains under investigation by The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

