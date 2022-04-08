x
State trooper injured after crash with semi truck

Police say the crash happened when the trooper was investigating a previous crash on I-94.
Credit: MSP Southwest MI Twitter page
Police say the trooper's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper was injured Friday morning after a semi truck struck the officer's vehicle.

Police say the crash happened on eastbound I-94 near Lawrence in Van Buren County. After the crash, the trooper was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. 

He was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Credit: MSP Southwest MI Twitter page

The driver of the semi truck sustained minor injuries.

Police say the crash happened when the trooper was investigating a previous crash on I-94.

Eastbound I-94 was closed for several hours between Lawrence and Hartford due to the crash. It has since reopened.

Credit: MSP Southwest MI Twitter page

