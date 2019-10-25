CASCADE, Mich. — The Cascade Township Board gave approval Wednesday for township officials to explore the use of a vacant manufacturing headquarters as a potential site for a consolidated township office.

The board signed a purchase agreement with an option to purchase the property at 5920 Tahoe Drive SE after the successful completion of a due diligence period that ends on Dec. 12. If the property doesn't meet agreed-upon specifications, the township can end the agreement.

The building, which is in Centennial Park, was occupied by ADAC Automotive and features 12,930 square feet on 1.23 acres. This would be enough space to allow all departments to be under the same roof.

Cascade's offer of $1.4 million was accepted and below the asking price of $1.495 million.

The Cascade Fire Department is studying potential new spaces to expand or relocate. As a result of the 2018-19 Facilities and Services Study, residents identified repairs and upgrades to the township's fire stations as the top priority.

“The former ADAC Automotive space checks a lot of the boxes for us,” said Township Manager Ben Swayze. “It is an existing facility in good shape that will require some remodeling. It could provide us with enough space to consolidate all our departments, including the Building Department, and save the additional rent and utility costs we are currently paying at that location.



“It is conveniently located and offers easy and plentiful parking for residents and other visitors who come to Township Hall. Facilities of this caliber are rare in this market, so the purchase agreement secured this property as a viable option for the future. An extensive due-diligence period will give us the time we need to do a thorough review and to hear from residents.”

The township will host a public engagement meeting to present more details, collect feedback from residents and business owners, and suggest next steps. Once the date is finalized, residents and business owners will be invited to the meeting via website, mail and social media.

