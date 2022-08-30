Algae bloom detected at Hess Lake in Newaygo Co.

Contact with water infected by an algae bloom can cause minor illness to people but can be fatal for pets.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — An algae bloom was detected at Hess Lake in Newaygo County, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says.

Samples were taken from the lake on Aug. 24 and results showed microcystin in the water, a toxin released by algae in bodies of water.

Contact with water infected by an algae bloom can cause minor illness to people but can be fatal for pets. The health department recommends never to take pets to parks that show signs of an algae bloom.

Signs have been placed in and around the boat launch area to warn visitors to avoid contact with the water.

“Algae blooms look like a green mat right on top of the water that smells bad and has a gelatinous texture to them,” stated Michael Kramer, environmental health director for the district's health department. “The algal toxins that are released can be harmful to aquatic life, pets, and humans so it is very important to avoid these areas.”

The health department recommends taking the following steps near water:

Avoid direct contact with waterways that appear to be scummy or have a green shade to them

Do not drink untreated surface water

Obey posted signage for public health advisories and/or beach closings

Limit or avoid eating fish from algal bloom impacted area

The health department says people and pets can experience the following symptoms after exposure to algae blooms:

Rash, hives, or skin blisters at skin contact site

Runny eyes and/or nose, sore throat, asthma-like symptoms, or allergic reactions

Diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, weakness, tingly fingers, numbness, dizziness, difficulty breathing, or even death resulting from ingesting contaminated water

If you think you have been exposed to algae blooms, the health department says to take the following precautions:

Immediately remove yourself and/or your pet from the area

Take a shower and thoroughly rinse off pets with clean, fresh water if they swam in an area with algae blooms to avoid potential toxic ingestion from licking

Seek medical treatment for yourself and/or veterinary treatment for your pet as soon as possible if you think you or your pet may have been exposed to or ingested algal toxins

