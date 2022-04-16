1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Allegan Co.

Police say a southbound vehicle on 58th Street crossed over the center line and struck a northbound vehicle, killing the driver.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allegan County early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on 58th Street in Manlius Township. A southbound vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a northbound vehicle, according to investigators.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Anthony Dolmos, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say both vehicles had one passenger. Both were released from the scene without injuries.

58th Street near 130th Avenue is closed for investigation at this time.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.

