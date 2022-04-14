3 people hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Grand Traverse Pie Co.

Police say two of the people transported to the hospital were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled from a restaurant on 28th Street Thursday afternoon following a three vehicle crash.

According to Kentwood Police on scene, the crash happened when an SUV turned left out of Woodland Mall and into the path of another vehicle. That vehicle swerved to avoid the collision, hitting another vehicle and driving into Grand Traverse Pie Company.

Three people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say two of the people transported to the hospital were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

